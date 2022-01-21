Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

