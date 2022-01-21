Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

