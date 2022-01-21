Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 462 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

