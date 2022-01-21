Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

