Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWXT stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

