Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $18.47

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $17.39. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 287 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $684.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

