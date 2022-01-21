Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €44.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.00) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €33.86 ($38.47) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.62. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

