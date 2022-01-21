KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.