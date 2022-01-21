KeyCorp Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. APA has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.