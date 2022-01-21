KeyCorp Comments on Integer Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.37. Integer has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 2,199.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Integer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.