KeyCorp Weighs in on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

SLGN opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.