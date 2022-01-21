Keystone Financial Group Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 270,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,815,000 after buying an additional 118,904 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 104,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 903,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,911,000 after buying an additional 80,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955,876. The company has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

