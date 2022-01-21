Keystone Financial Group Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.91. 154,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,901. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

