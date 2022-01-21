Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMMPF. Desjardins raised shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

