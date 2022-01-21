Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

