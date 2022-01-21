King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $219,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $328.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

