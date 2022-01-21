King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $219,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $328.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.00.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
