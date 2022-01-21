King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

