Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.21

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 6186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTE shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

