Klaytn Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and $92.43 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.59 or 0.07110348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.68 or 1.00187342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060868 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,777,307,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,513,003 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

