Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.80 ($116.82).

ETR:KBX opened at €90.00 ($102.27) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €93.89. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 52-week high of €117.08 ($133.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

