KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $21.59 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,088,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,962,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

