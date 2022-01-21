Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kohl’s have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is battling supply-chain headwinds. Management highlighted that it encountered delays related to inventory receipt across several business areas owing to temporary factory closures as well as port congestion. Also, the company’s SG&A expenses have been rising year over year for the past few quarters now. Nevertheless, Kohl’s has been benefiting from its strategic framework, which focuses on driving top-line growth; expanding operating margin; implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Also, the company’s strong brand portfolio and partnerships are diving growth. Kohl’s is committed to become the leading destination for active and casual lifestyle items.”

Get Kohl's alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.