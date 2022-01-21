Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $638.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Koppers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

