Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Kore Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

KORE opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Analysts forecast that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.