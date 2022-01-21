L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $151.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

