La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.