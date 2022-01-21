Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 717,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $270.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.21. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $212.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.