Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.83.
Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$31.10 and a 52 week high of C$50.45.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
