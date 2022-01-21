Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIF. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.83.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.60. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$31.10 and a 52 week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

