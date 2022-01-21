Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 58.5% This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Landbox has a market capitalization of $117,679.82 and $37,607.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

