Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $117,679.82 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $117,679.82 and approximately $37,607.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

