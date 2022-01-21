LBRY Credits (LBC) One Day Volume Hits $122,618.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $122,618.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.41 or 0.07204474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,433.95 or 0.99947961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063338 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.