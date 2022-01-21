Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

LEE stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $213,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.