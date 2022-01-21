Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Lennar stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. Lennar has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,279,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

