Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lilium.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Lilium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. Lilium has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

