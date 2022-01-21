Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $15,799,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $10,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

