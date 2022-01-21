Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LMNR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of -65.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 in the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limoneira by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limoneira by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

