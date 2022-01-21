Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

