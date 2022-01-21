LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $11,612.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

