Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0269 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $74,020.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.83 or 0.99991429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00093679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

