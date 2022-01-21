Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $290.69 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.