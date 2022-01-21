$LONDON (LONDON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,353.00

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, $LONDON has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. $LONDON has a market cap of $549,999.64 and $1,353.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars.

