Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $126,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

