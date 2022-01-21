Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LVLU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

