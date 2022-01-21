Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

