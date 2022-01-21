Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. 564,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,116. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.