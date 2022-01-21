Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

