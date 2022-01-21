LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $57,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

