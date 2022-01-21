M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $200.39

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.39 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.69). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.70), with a volume of 388 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

