Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

