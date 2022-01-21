Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American States Water by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American States Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWR. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

